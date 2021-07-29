ERIE — Punxsutawney Area High School graduate Dustin Dubensky has been elected to the 2021 Penn State Behrend Hall of Fame.
He is one of 12 former college athletes from the school who will be enshrined during an Oct. 16 ceremony.
Dubensky was instrumental in helping lead Penn State Behrend to three AMCC Championship games in baseball, as well as three NCAA Tournament appearances, from 2007 to 2010.
He also was a three-time All-AMCC selection and earned all-region scholar All-American honors, as well as the Leadership/Scholar Award in his senior year.
In his final season, Dubensky set the school record for most RBIs in a season with 68 to go along with 64 hits.
His 55 doubles over a four-year career rkans second all-time in program history.
Dubensky also is fifth in career RBIs with 155 and 10th in career hits with 185.