CLEARFIELD — The Punxsy girls basketball team took its show on the road for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, but showed no signs of road rust as the Lady Chucks scored a big win, 54-24.
With the win, Punxsy remained perfect, improving to 14-0 on the season, and senior guard Sarah Weaver scored 17 points to creep closer to the 1,000-point milestone, as she now has 979.
Weaver and Chloe Presloid each finished with a double-double, as Weaver had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Presloid scored 14 and grabbed 12 boards. Weaver also had a team-high seven steals.
For more from the game, see Wednesday's edition of The Spirit.