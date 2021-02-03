BROOKVILLE — The Punxsutawney girls basketball team scored the first nine points on Wednesday at Brookville and never looked back, cruising to a 56-15 victory over the Lady Raiders to improve to 6-0 on the season.
The Lady Chucks also managed to hang onto the Punxsutawney-Brookville Traveling Trophy for another year.
Sarah Weaver scored 17 points to lead the way for Punxsy, which hadn't played since Jan. 23, and Riley Presloid added 12 points to join her in double digits.
For more, see Thursday's edition of The Spirit.