DUBOIS -- The Punxsy girls basketball team led DuBois by just two points with 4:20 to play on Thursday, but another strong finish for the Lady Chucks saw them outpace their host by 11 down the stretch and earn a 59-46 victory. With the win, Punxsy is now 9-0 on the season.
Ninth-grader Danielle Griebel hit five 3s on her way to a team-high 19 points for Punxsy, with Katelyn Griebel and Kierstin Riley also scoring in double digits with 14 and 12, respectively.
