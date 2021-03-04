PUNXSUTAWNEY — The District 9 Committee released its girls and boys basketball brackets on Thursday afternoon, with the Punxsy girls earning the top seed in the AAA classification and the boys the third seed in AAAA.
The girls seeding was no surprise, as the Lady Chucks finished the regular season 16-0. They’ll meet Karns City, the fourth seed, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Punxsutawney, with Redbank Valley and Moniteau meeting in the other semifinal.
On the boys side, Punxsy, which finished its season by winning five of six games, surpassed Bradford for the third seed and will travel to St. Marys Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest. Bradford will play at top-seeded Clearfield the same evening in the other semifinal.
The girls championship game is scheduled for March 12, and the boys’ title game will be played on March 13.
The winner of the boys AAAA division will then meet the District 8 champion in a subregional play-in game on March 16. The winner of the girls’ D-9 title will play in the first round of states, also on March 16.