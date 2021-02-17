PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy girls basketball program recognized its senior members prior to a game against Brockway on Wednesday evening, and with all four seniors contributing, Punxsy cruised to a 59-36 victory.
Senior Katelyn Griebel had 12 points and team-high totals of three blocks and eight rebounds; Sarah Weaver added 11 points and seven boards; Riley Presloid had six points and five steals; and Madi Shiock had four points and four rebounds. It was sophomore Chloe Presloid who finished top scorer, though, as she poured in 19.
For more from the game, see Thursday’s edition of The Spirit.