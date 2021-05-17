DUBOIS — Punxsy's top boys tennis duo of Braxton Sherry and Ben Gigliotti raced through the competition at DuBois Area High School on Monday to win the District 9 AA doubles tournament and earn a trip to the PIAA championships.
Sherry and Gigliotti breezed through their match in the first round, beating John Knox and Joe Hertel of Brockway 10-1, then beat St. Marys Area's Ryan Hojencin and Luke Anderson 10-4 to move on to the semis.
There, they played their closest match of the day, winning their first set against Bradford's Gavin Piscitelli and Devin Benson 6-1 before falling 6-4 in the second. The Punxsy pair rebounded in the third, though, and won 6-2 to advance to the finals.
In the championship round, Sherry and Gigliotti played close early with fellow finalists Lewis Painter and Jared Marchiori of Brockway but soon managed to pull away and win the first set 6-2 and the second 6-1 to claim the title and the district's one berth to states.
Punxsy's No. 2 doubles duo of Josh Shoemaker and Zayin Spearing won their first match before falling to Painter and Marchiori in the quarterfinals.