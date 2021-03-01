BROCKWAY — The Punxsy boys basketball team put together a gutsy per- formance at Brockway on Monday, battling back from a six-point halftime deficit to outscore the Rovers by 10 in the final half and earn a 50-46 victory.
Punxsy trailed until the final minute of the third quarter, when a pair of Andrew Young free throws tied it up with 43 seconds showing on the clock. Then, 20 seconds later, Gabe Ken- gersky scored a pair of points in the paint to put the Chucks up 43-41, and they wouldn’t trail again.
Punxsy (5-9) is set to play its season finale Tuesday night at home against DuBois Central Catholic.