PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy track and field program hosted St. Marys on Tuesday afternoon and picked up a pair of convincing wins.
The boys team was dominant across all disciplines, including a 27-0 sweep in the throws and a 34-2 advantage in the jumps, on its way to a 126-24 victory.
Among those winning in the jumps category for the Chucks was Jaden Schidlmeier, who cleared 11-06 for first place in the pole vault.
The Lady Chucks held more narrow advantages in four of the six categories — sprints, hurdles, throws and jumps — and held off the Lady Dutch for an 81-69 win.