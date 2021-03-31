PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy track and field teams' home opener was a good one for the Chucks and the Lady Chucks, with the Punxsy boys beating Marion Center 122-28 and the girls winning 116-24.
The boys, who improved to 3-0 with the win, picked up all of the team points in 10 of the events, and first-year head coach Jason Grusky was pleased to see a dual performance between his trusted elder leadership and some younger athletes stepping up to do their part.
The girls put together a strong performance in all facets as well, with the visitors scoring first-place points in just three events, two of which were relays, and the Lady Chucks dominating both on the track and in the field events.
The teams will return to action on Tuesday at Brookville.