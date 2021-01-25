PUNXSUTAWNEY -- A looming threat of wintry weather forced some changes to this week's winter sports schedule in the Punxsutawney Area School District, including the cancelation of all of Monday night's events.
The Punxsy junior high basketball games with DuBois Central Catholic were called off by DCC early in the morning, but by lunchtime, it was announced that as a result of the pending weather, which was calling for rain and/or freezing rain throughout Monday night, the boys basketball game against Redbank Valley and the girls basketball game at Clarion were also postponed.
One other change to this week's schedule was also announced on Monday, as the girls basketball team, which was scheduled to play DuBois at home on Thursday, will now host Curwensville the same night.
