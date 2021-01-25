Hoops

Pictured here is Punxsy's Gabe Kengersky (5) defending a Karns City player in their game last week. Punxsy was set to defend its home court on Monday against Redbank Valley, but all of Monday's athletics events were postponed due to weather concerns. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY -- A looming threat of wintry weather forced some changes to this week's winter sports schedule in the Punxsutawney Area School District, including the cancelation of all of Monday night's events.

The Punxsy junior high basketball games with DuBois Central Catholic were called off by DCC early in the morning, but by lunchtime, it was announced that as a result of the pending weather, which was calling for rain and/or freezing rain throughout Monday night, the boys basketball game against Redbank Valley and the girls basketball game at Clarion were also postponed.

One other change to this week's schedule was also announced on Monday, as the girls basketball team, which was scheduled to play DuBois at home on Thursday, will now host Curwensville the same night.

