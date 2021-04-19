ST. MARYS — Those who have followed softball at any level over the past several years might have come to expect a pitchers' duel when teams between Punxsy and St. Marys meet.
Saturday's varsity softball contest between the two proved to be just that. Punxsy's offense did just enough, and starter Kendal Johnston and the defense behind her limited the Lady Dutch to one run to secure a 2-1 victory.
Johnston pitched a complete game, allowing one run on five hits and a walk and striking out four. Her counterpart, St. Marys’ Kendall Young, had quite an outing as well, allowing just the two runs, only one of which was earned, on four hits and striking out 14.