BUTLER — Playing beneath the lights at Pullman Park in Butler, the Punxsy baseball team put up a big number in the scoring column for the second straight game late Wednesday night, defeating the Moniteau Warriors 18-1 to improve to 6-7 on the season.
Punxsy, which had defeated Ligonier Valley 17-16 thanks to a seven-run seventh inning last Friday needed just four innings to win this time around, scoring three in the first then two in the second six in the third and seven in the fourth to enact the mercy rule.
Josh Tyger paced the Punx- sy offense with four hits, and he also drove in two runs, with Carter Savage adding a double, a single and three RBIs of his own. Isaac Lon- don also had two hits and drove in one run.
The Chucks are idle through Monday, when they host Bradford at 4:30 p.m.