PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy baseball team got two quick outs in the second inning but failed to get the third before the visiting Clearfield Bison put six runs on the board to open up a lead. Punxsy kept battling the Bison but came up short, losing 8-4 on Monday afternoon.
The Chucks had scored the game’s first run with one in the bottom half of the first, but Clearfield rattled off eight unanswered to open up a big lead, and while Punxsy chipped away at it, they ran out of time for a comeback.
Punxsy’s offense was led by Carter Savage and Dakota Long, who had identical stat lines that showed a double, a single and an RBI. Alex Phillips added two hits, and Zeke Bennett had a single and a sacrifice fly.
Punxsy (1-1) will be idle for two days before traveling to Brookville on Thursday for its first road contest.