PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy varsity baseball team opened its season on a chilly Monday afternoon by hosting DuBois Central Catholic, and despite the Cardinals scoring four runs in the top of the first, the Chucks made a stand from there and scored the game’s final nine runs for a 9-4 victory.
Punxsy cut DCC's early lead in half with two runs in the home half of the third, then went ahead for good with a five-run fourth inning. The Chucks added one run in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Josh Tyger pitched 3-2/3 shutout innings in relief for Punxsy to pick up the win, and Isaac London pitched 1-1/3 without allowing any runs either. Carter Savage, Punxsy’s starter, settled in nicely after the Cardinals’ early surge and allowed three earned runs, four total.
Offensively, the Chucks had three players — Ashton Stonbraker, Alex Phillips and Peyton Hetrick — record multiple hits, with Hetrick having a triple and Stonbraker driving in a pair of runs.