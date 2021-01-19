PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Athletes at the school-aged level across the state of Pennsylvania have an added challenge in preparing for their practices and games this winter season as face coverings are required to compete at most schools during their winter sports, which take place almost exclusively indoors.
Athletes in the Punxsutawney Area School District — including those in boys and girls basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field and junior high boys basketball — have been adjusting well to the new rules, though, and making the most of the situation in order to have a chance to play the games they love so much.
