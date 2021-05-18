PUNXSUTAWNEY — Trailing Hollidaysburg by 10 runs through 3-1/2 innings on Tuesday evening, the Punxsy baseball team found itself in quite a deep hole. The Chucks nearly dug out of it, though, fighting back to cut the Tigers’ lead to one run entering the seventh inning.
But in the final frame, Hollidaysburg added four insurance runs, then held off another Punxsy surge sparked by a three-run home run by Zach Dinger to secure a 16-14 victory over the Chucks.
Dinger led the Punxsy offense with a run-scoring double in addition to his three-run shot for a total of 4 RBIs. Zeke Bennett added three hits and three RBIs, and Isaac London had two hits, walked twice and drove in a run.
Hollidaysburg No. 9 hitter Landon Perry had himself quite a day as well, going 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, two doubles and a total of six RBIs.
Punxsy (8-9) closes its season with a game at St. Marys on Thursday and a home game against DuBois on Friday.