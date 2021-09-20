Powell and Bish break scoreless affair to give Lady Chucks soccer win over Redbank Valley

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks soccer team found themselves in a long, drawn out battle on Monday, as the visiting Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs battled hard in a game that looked like things were going to go into overtime.
There was less than 20 minutes left in the second half when freshman Avary Powell found the center of the net open to score the only goal of the game off an assist from Olivia Bish. With that, Powell scored her fifth goal of the season and earned the 1-0 win for the Lady Chucks.
The Lady Chucks earned their second win of the season, and it was the second shut out this
season.