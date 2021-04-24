PUNXSUTAWNEY -- The Punxsy varsity track and field teams played host to four other schools on Saturday in a mini invitational, welcoming Clarion-Limestone, DuBois Central Catholic, Johnsonburg and Redbank Valley to town. Punxsy had a strong showing in both meets, with the boys scoring 165 team points and the girls 149 to win both convincingly.
Johnsonburg took second in both meets, with the boys scoring 68 and the girls 65, and DCC took third for the boys (56 points), while Redbank Valley's girls did so with 54 points.
Individual winners for the Lady Chucks included Olivia Roberts in the 800 and 1,600, Hannah Surkala in the 3,200, the 4x400-meter relay team, Rebekah Miller in the shot put and Maeve Hanley in the high jump.
For the Punxsy boys, first-place finishers included the 4x800-meter relay team, Tyler Elliott in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Aiden McLaughlin in the 800 and 1,600, Alex Momyer in the 400, Brandon Ishman in the javelin, Jacob Ebel in the triple jump and Jaden Schidlmeier in the pole vault.