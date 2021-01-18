PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy wrestling program's match against Curwensville came down to the final bout on Monday night, with Brady Smith securing a win by fall just before the horn sounded to end the first period of the 160-pound match against Logan Augenbaugh and push the Chucks to a 33-30 victory.
Punxsy also got a win by fall at 106 pounds, where Dysen Gould picked up his first varsity win on the mat, and wins by decision from Grant Miller at 170, Josh Miller at 189 and Brice Rowan at 145 (also his first varsity win) in addition to six-point forfeits for Ben Skarbek at 152 and Garrett Eddy at 215.
