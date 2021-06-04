DUBOIS — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association softball playoffs will kick off, with one of the first games on the schedule featuring the Punxsy softball team.
The Lady Chucks enter the tournament with a 9-10 record and having claimed the District 9 AAA title with a 5-1 win over top-seeded Karns City.
Up next for Punxsy is a first-round game in the 16-team tournament against Ellwood City, which finished as the runner-up in District 7, the WPIAL, with a 14-5 record.
The game will be played at noon on Monday at Heindl Field in DuBois City Park.