PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy girls softball team saw the home portion of its schedule come to a close on Thursday as the Lady Chucks hosted Philipsburg-Osceola. The action was so good that it required extra innings to settle, but the Lady Mounties scored two runs in the top of the ninth and held off Punxsy for a 6-4 victory.
The Punxsy offense was hot early on, as the Lady Chucks scored two in the first and one in each of the next two innings, but after that P-O’s pitching duo of Abby Vaux and Karissa Taylor pitched six scoreless innings to lock down the win.
Kendal Johnston pitched for Punxsy and was solid from start to finish, allowing five earned runs and six in total on 10 hits and two walks and striking out five.
Offensively, Ciara Toven led the way for the Lady Chucks with three doubles and a single to go with a pair of RBIs, and Sarah Weaver added a double and two singles.
Punxsy (8-9) closes its regular season Friday with a road game at DuBois.