PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia after being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.
Head coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement Tuesday morning. The Penguins did not hold a morning skate ahead of the game, in line with the league’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The news comes a day after the NHL had a season-low four players in the COVID-19 protocol.
Tuesday night’s game will be the first game with fans in attendance at PPG Paints Arena since last March.