PITTSBURGH — The East Division champion Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face-off against the New York Islanders at noon Sunday in Game 1 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The game will be televised nationally on NBC from PPG Paints Arena.
Game 2 in the best-of-7 series is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home, followed by Game 3 at 7 p.m. Thursday and Game 4 at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, on the road.
Times for Game 5 (May 24, home), Game 6 (May 26, away) and Game 7 (May 28, home) are still to be determined, if necessary.