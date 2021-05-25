Despite being one of the NHL's hottest teams entering the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Pittsburgh Penguins are on the verge of another postseason meltdown.
The New York Islanders beat the Penguins 3-2 on a Josh Bailey's gift-goal in the second overtime Monday to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.
The Penguins dominated Game 5 for long stretches, outshooting New York 50-28 only to be stymied by Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin.
The Penguins tossed away the game with three mistakes in their own zone. They all resulted in goals. The worst was by goaltender Tristan Jarry. He tried to make a breakout pass up the middle of the ice and saw Bailey steal it and score 51 seconds into the second overtime.
“I’m a pretty easygoing person, so it’s just about going about my business and doing what I can to be better the next day,” Jarry said Tuesday.
Jarry has played every game in the series with backup Casey DeSmith sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Game 6 is Wednesday night on Long Island (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).