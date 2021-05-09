PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday.
Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch first place in the East Division when Washington needed overtime to beat Philadelphia. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale.
Pittsburgh won its ninth division title in franchise history and first since the 2013-14 season. The Penguins clinched their 15th consecutive playoff berth last week, the longest active streak in major North American professional sports.
"This is when the fun starts," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "We've done the heavy lifting to earn the privilege to compete for the Stanley Cup. I look forward to the next part of it with this group of players."