PUNXSUTAWNEY -- The Punxsy baseball team and the visiting Williamsport Millionaires put up a lot of runs on Saturday afternoon in a game that lasted more than 3 hours, but in the end, an 11-run first inning and a six-run fourth proved to be enough to give the Chucks a 17-14 victory.
Both teams' pitchers struggled to find the strike zone throughout the day, with Punxsy hitters matching their runs total, 17, with as many free passes on the day. On the other side, Punxsy pitchers walked eight Williamsport batters. The Chucks also committed a handful of errors, and both teams left 11 runners stranded on base.
Josh Tyger led the way for the Chucks at the plate, where he had a double, two singles and four RBIs, and Peyton Hetrick added a double and drove in three runs. Alex Phillips and Jake Henretta each had two hits and two RBIs, and Isaac London added two hits, walked twice and drove in one.
Punxsy (2-2) will return to action on Tuesday with a trip to DuBois.