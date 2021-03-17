While Punxsutawney Area High School graduate Kaleb Young is wrestling at the NCAA Division I Championships this week, PAHS 9th-grader Dysen Gould will be following along as more than a fan.
But that’s nothing new, as Gould for the past two years has been honing his skills as a writer and analyst through work with his own podcast and with PA Power Wrestling, a media company that covers amateur wrestling across the state.
“July 23, 2019, was my first ever podcast, and it was actually with Kaleb Young,” Gould said this week. “… (After that) first episode with Kaleb, I did about 10 more interview episodes, and then the guys from PA Power Wrestling reached out and asked if I wanted to do some stuff with them.”
Gould has since developed from an occasional contributor to a member of the PA Power Wrestling team, and his work can be found on their site, www.rokfin.com/PAPowerWrestling.