PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney girls basketball senior Sarah Weaver entered Friday night’s game with Moniteau 21 points shy of the 1,000-point mark in her career, and she had quite a night, coming up just short of that mark with 20 to settle in at 999 points entering today’s regular season finale at Clarion.
Punxsy’s perfect season did stay intact in the contest, as the Lady Chucks rattled off their 15th straight win to open the season with a convincing performance from start to finish for a 69-40 victory.
Punxsy’s one-two scoring punch was provided by Riley Presloid and Weaver, who had 23 and 20 points, respectively. Presloid also led the team with five steals, and Weaver added a team-best seven rebounds.