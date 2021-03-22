PUNXSUTAWNEY — The calendar has now turned to spring, as Sunday was the first official day of the new season, and the weather has been cooperative on that front the past few days, including sunshine and temperatures in the 60s on Monday.
For the athletes at Punxsutawney Area High School, it was the perfect weather to get out and practice in the elements, and they were able to do just that.
The PAHS spring sports season includes boys and girls track and field, boys tennis, baseball and softball, and the teams have been practicing for two weeks now.
This year’s competition is set to begin on Friday, as the boys and girls track and field teams will both travel to a tri-meet at Armstrong. Each of the other teams are set to get in action next week.