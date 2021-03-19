BESSEMER — It was quite a run for the Punxsy girls basketball team this season, as the Lady Chucks rattled off 19 consecutive wins to open their season.
But that season came to an end on Friday in the PIAA AAA quarterfinals against the hot-handed, high-scoring Mohawk Lady Warriors.
Punxsy managed to keep itself within striking distance through the first eight minutes, trailing by eight after the first quarter, but Mohawk scored 10 of the first 11 points in the second quarter to open a big lead and went on to win comfortably, 68-52.
The Lady Chucks, trailing by 22 at halftime, made things interesting one last time by opening the third quarter on a 12-3 run to cut the lead down to 13 points, but Mohawk used a timeout to ease the momentum and pulled back away from there.
Riley Presloid had the hot hand for Punxsy and finished with 15 points, with Danielle Griebel joining her in double digits with 12.
Punxsy (19-1) was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss, while the Lady Warriors (18-4) will play next in the PIAA semifinals on Tuesday.