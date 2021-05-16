ALTOONA — The Punxsy junior high girls track and field team brought its season to a close on Saturday with a strong showing at the Altoona Middle School Championships meet.
Two Lady Chucks — Mary Grusky and Jael Miller — won their respective events and scored in two others. Samantha Griebel and Madison Momyer also finished in the scoring and the team took third overall with 58.5 points, behind only Altoona (93) and State College (91).
Miller was responsible for 26 team points thanks to a first-place discus throw of 94-10 and second-place marks in javelin (100-05) and shot put (37-04.50). Grusky’s win came in the javelin, where she threw 120-01, and she finished with 24 total points thanks to a second-place throw of 92-05 in the discus and a third-place mark of 36-01 in the shot.
The Punxsy boys sent four of their 11 athletes and finished tied with Marion Center for 16th with eight points. The Chucks picked up their points in a pair of events, with Jack Rentko and Adam Manners each finding the podium.