Punxsy's cross country program is sending four runners to the PIAA State Championships next weekend in Hershey as a result of Saturday's District 9 AAA meet. Aiden McLaughlin (pictured here) won the boys' race to earn the individual title, and Andrew Barnoff, Elizabeth Long and Laura Rittenhouse each advanced on their respective times as well. For a full recap, see Monday's Spirit.
featured
McLaughlin wins D-9 title; four on to States
Latest News
- McLaughlin wins D-9 title; four on to States
- Finishing strong: Chucks conclude season with win
- Light the Night event scheduled for Saturday
- Curious about going to a movie theater? 7 things to know
- PAHS reports positive COVID-19 case on bus
- Punxsy Halloween Parade set for tonight
- Paris Jackson mines her heartache for solo debut album
- Career Women’s Week honors Kerri Stebbins
Popular Content
Articles
- Punxsy Halloween Parade set for tonight
- Career Women’s Week recognizes Lesa Walker
- Punxsy police place new K-9 into service
- PAHS reports positive COVID-19 case on bus
- Jefferson County adds 22 virus cases
- Finishing strong: Chucks conclude season with win
- Local family turns house into pirate ship
- Big Run Borough work crew debuting new truck
- Career Women’s Week honors Kerri Stebbins
- Career Women’s Week honors Melissa Dunkel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote in this year's election?
You voted: