Punxsy's cross country program is sending four runners to the PIAA State Championships next weekend in Hershey as a result of Saturday's District 9 AAA meet. Aiden McLaughlin (pictured here) won the boys' race to earn the individual title, and Andrew Barnoff, Elizabeth Long and Laura Rittenhouse each advanced on their respective times as well. For a full recap, see Monday's Spirit. 

