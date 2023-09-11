PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks Volleyball team and Marion Center battled like familiar opponents on Monday evening, as a
close match-up sent the action into five sets, where after a combined 11 ties and tie-breakers late in the fifth set, the Stingers snuck by with a 3-2 victory (23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 18-25, 20-18).
After five home games in a row, the Lady Chucks are 3-2 in the season so far.
“Marion Center has always had a good team, and the one thing they do well is pick-up balls on defense,” said Lady Chucks head coach Glenn Good. “We hit some nice shots, and they were able to pick them up.”
He added, “Our net play up-front was good, as we had a lot of hands on balls and pushed it back on them.”