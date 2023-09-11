Lady Chucks volleyball 9/11

Pictured is the sisterly Lady Chucks’ duo of Danielle Griebel (5) setting up younger sister Samantha (3) at the net during Monday’s tough and close contest against Marion Center.

 Photo by Cody Powell, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks Volleyball team and Marion Center battled like familiar opponents on Monday evening, as a

close match-up sent the action into five sets, where after a combined 11 ties and tie-breakers late in the fifth set, the Stingers snuck by with a 3-2 victory (23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 18-25, 20-18).

