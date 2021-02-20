PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy girls basketball team took the lead on a pair of Sarah Weaver free throws just eight seconds into Saturday evening's contest against the Keystone Lady Panthers and never looked back, cruising to a 78-34 victory. With the win, Punxsy improved to 13-0 on the season.
Weaver finished as Punxsy's top scorer with 22 points, followed very closely by fellow senior Riley Presloid who had 21. Chloe Presloid also found double digits with 14 points.
For more from the game, see Monday's edition of The Spirit.