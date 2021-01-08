Pittsburgh Penguins Hall of Fame radio play-by-play announcer Mike Lange is taking an early intermission before starting his 46th season in the booth.
The team announced Friday that the 72-year-old Lange will sit out the beginning of the 2021 season as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve decided to opt out of the start of the season after huddling with doctors about the course of COVID-19,” Lange said in a statement. “They’ve suggested it probably is best to receive the vaccinations before going back in the booth.”
