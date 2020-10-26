After scoring two of the game's first three touchdowns on Monday, Punxsy's JV football team saw its guests, Oil City, battle back to score four unanswered. Punxsy put together a late comeback, but fell just short, 24-20. Pictured above is Noah Weaver hauling in a leaping catch on Punxsy's final scoring drive.
Latest News
- Career Women’s Week recognizes Lesa Walker
- World Series sets another low for television viewers
- 'Voice' co-stars Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani engaged
- Chucks celebrate semifinal win
- Career Women’s Week recognizes Robin Moran
- JV football's late surge comes up just short
- Andrew Nutter selected IUP Culinary Chef of Year
- Jefferson County adds 22 virus cases
Popular Content
Articles
- Local family turns house into pirate ship
- Community celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness
- Jefferson County adds 22 virus cases
- Chucks fall to Moniteau
- Heater triggers alarm at Mulberry Square
- AG Josh Shapiro announces charges filed against DuBois man
- Career Women’s Week recognizes Robin Moran
- Rotary holds Circle of Trees drawing
- JV football's late surge comes up just short
- Volleyball finishes regular season with sweep of Brookville
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What is your favorite Halloween candy?
You voted: