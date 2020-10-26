102620.JVFootball.NoahWeaver
Zak Lantz

After scoring two of the game's first three touchdowns on Monday, Punxsy's JV football team saw its guests, Oil City, battle back to score four unanswered. Punxsy put together a late comeback, but fell just short, 24-20. Pictured above is Noah Weaver hauling in a leaping catch on Punxsy's final scoring drive. 

