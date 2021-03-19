ST. LOUIS — Punxsy product and Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Kaleb Young punched his ticket to the medal rounds for the Division I NCAA Wrestling Championships Friday, winning three straight consolation bouts to ensure that he would finish in the top eight and earn the classification of All-American at this year's tournament.
Young wrestled late Friday night in the consolation round of four with his hopes still alive of making the third-place match. A full recap from the weekend's action will appear in Monday's edition of The Spirit.
Young opened the day by defeating Benjamin Barton of Campbell by an 8-2 decision, then advanced to the consolation round of eight with a 5-1 decision over Oregon State's Hunter Willits. In the evening session, he secured his status as an All-American for the third time in his career by dominating Wyoming's Jacob Wright for a 10- major decision, ensuring a top-eight finish.
Young placed fifth at the 2018-2019 NCAAs for his first All-American designation, and last year, though the tournament was canceled due to COVID concerns, he was the eighth seed entering the tournament and was awarded such a status again, making this the third time.