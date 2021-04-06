PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy girls softball team tightened things up on the defensive side of things on Tuesday after making a few errors in Monday’s season opener, but this time around the Lady Chucks were unable to put many balls in play against Ligonier Valley’s Madison Griffin, who allowed just one hit and had two of her own on the offensive side to lead her team to a 6-0 win.
The Lady Chucks’ only hit of the day belonged to Madi Shiock, a one-out single in the fourth inning. Punxsy missed an early opportunity when Griffin walked the bases full in the first inning before stranding all three.
The brightest spot for the Lady Chucks was freshman pitcher Ciara Toven, who made her varsity debut in relief and allowed just one hit and no runs in three innings of work while striking out six.
Punxsy (0-2) will return to action on Thursday with its first road game against the Lady Raiders of Brookville.