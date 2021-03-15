PUNXSUTAWNEY — Things are moving fast for the Punxsy girls basketball team now, as after a full week off to prepare for the District 9 playoffs, the Lady Chucks won the D-9 AAA title on Friday with a victory over Moniteau and now are primed to open the state playoffs with a first-round game at 7 p.m.
“Hopefully we’re ready to go,” Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said Monday night after the team’s final practice ahead of the game. “We had two good practices to get there, so we’re hoping that we picked up what we needed to headed into this next one.”
Punxsy improved to 18-0 for the season with the 60-37 victory over Moniteau in Friday’s D-9 title game after winning 16 straight in the regular season and then topping Karns City in the quarters.