Girls soccer senior day 2021

The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks soccer team honored their senior girls on Saturday with a 4-2 win over visiting Kane. The 2021 Lady Chucks soccer seniors included Rachel Houser (Stacy and Michael Houser), Isabella Knarr (Cammy Knarr and Brendon Knarr), Caitlynn Boozer (Jessica and Jeremy Manzo, along with Nati Manzo) and Kaitlyn Bair (Lacy Bair).

 Photo courtesy of Holly Grusky

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a wet and drizzly day this past Saturday, as the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks soccer team played host to Kane, who they went on to beat 4-2, while also honoring the senior Lady Chucks prior to the start of the game.

