PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Playing on its second consecutive night, the Punxsy girls basketball team came out on fire against Redbank Valley on Thursday, scoring 28 points in the first quarter to open a 20-point lead.
From their, the Lady Chucks never led by fewer than 13 points, and they went on to win 75-49.
Riley Presloid sparked the early surge for the Lady Chucks by hitting five 3s and scoring 17 points in the first quarter alone. Sarah Weaver finished with 21 to lead the way, and Presloid added 17.
For more, see Friday's edition of The Spirit.