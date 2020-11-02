110220.Volleyball.DGriebel

The Lady Chucks volleyball team won the first game of its District 9 AA semifinal at Keystone on Monday, but the Lady Panthers fought back and won the next three to earn a spot in the D-9 championship game this Thursday. Pictured here is Punxsy's Danielle Griebel bumping one up to an attacker at the net. For more from the game, see Tuesday's Spirit.

Tags

Recommended for you