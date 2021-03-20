ST. LOUIS — Punxsutawney Area graduate and Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Kaleb Young won his only match on Saturday at the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships to end his season on a high note and secure seventh place at 157 pounds.
Young defeated Wyatt Sheets of Oklahoma State by a 3-2 decision in the seventh-place match thanks to a first-period takedown and a third-period escape.
The top eight in each weight class at the NCAAs earns the distinction of All-American, and this is Young's third straight season doing so. In 2019, he finished fifth, and last season, despite the tournament being canceled, he was seeded eighth and was therefore deemed an All-American.
Young opened the tournament with a win in the first round but was defeated by Penn State's Brady Berge in the second round to send him to the consolations. There, he won three straight matches to guarantee a top-eight finish.