BROOKVILLE — The Punxsy softball team, after opening its season with two tough out-of-district opponents, won its first game of the season — and of District 9 play — on Thursday when they opened things up on the offensive end to beat Brookville 13-1.
Each team scored one run in the first inning, but Punxsy rattled off the next 12 with three in the fourth inning, four in the fifth and five in the seventh.
Kendal Johnston earned the start for Punxsy and limited the Lady Raiders to that one run on just two hits and two walks. She struck out 12 Lady Raiders hitters, and after the first inning allowed just two to reach base and faced one more than the minimum.
The Lady Chucks piled up 11 hits at the plate, including three that went for extra bases. Allie Meko led the charge by going 3-for-4 at the plate, walking in her other plate appearance and driving in a total of five runs, and Madi Shiock doubled once, singled twice and drove in a pair of runs.
Punxsy (1-2) will return to action on Saturday at Williamsport.