PUNXSUTAWNEY — Kendal Johnston pitched a two-hit shutout on Tuesday afternoon, thanks to a solid outing and a strong defensive performance behind her as well, and the Punxsy softball team broke things open with three runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 4-0 win over the Lady Beavers of DuBois.
The strong defensive effort was especially good for Punxsy, as it needed to rebound after committing a half dozen errors against DuBois Central Catholic on Monday.
Punxsy (2-4) will have a few days to hit the practice field before returning to action on Saturday at St. Marys.