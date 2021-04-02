Good news, football fans.
The Jefferson County Jaguars, a semi-professional football team in the Great Eastern Football Association that plays its home games at Punxsutawney’s own Harmon Field, are kicking off their season Saturday with a road game at Johnstown.
They’ll play the Flood City Thunder at 7 p.m. tonight at Point Stadium.
After opening the season on the road Saturday, the Jaguars will get to play three straight Saturday afternoon games at Harmon Field in Punxsy — April 10 against the Wildcats, April 24th against Comanche and May 1 against the Tomahawks. All home games will kick off at 1 p.m., and admission is free. Harmon Field is located at 121 East Liberty St., adjacent to the George C. Brown Community Pool.
For updates on the team, you can visit its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyJaguars.org/