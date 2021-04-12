Jaguars

The Jefferson County Jaguars' game, a 16-10 loss to Williamsport Wildcats, came down to the last play Saturday, where a Hail Mary pass play eventually fell incomplete in the end zone after being batted around. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Jaguars lost a hard-fought, defensive battle to the visiting Williams- port Wildcats on Saturday, 16-10.

The Jaguars had the ball last and gave themselves a chance, but a last-second Hail Mary was knocked down by the Wildcats and found the turf to secure their win.

The Jaguars offense sputtered without starting quarterback Antawane Davis, who missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Bill Csorba got the start, but struggled, going 1-for-8 for just one yard.

The Jaguars slipped to 1-1.

