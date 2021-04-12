PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Jaguars lost a hard-fought, defensive battle to the visiting Williams- port Wildcats on Saturday, 16-10.
The Jaguars had the ball last and gave themselves a chance, but a last-second Hail Mary was knocked down by the Wildcats and found the turf to secure their win.
The Jaguars offense sputtered without starting quarterback Antawane Davis, who missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Bill Csorba got the start, but struggled, going 1-for-8 for just one yard.
The Jaguars slipped to 1-1.