PUNXSUTAWNEY — Trailing 34-14 entering the fourth quarter of their game against the Mifflin County Tomahawks on Saturday at Punxsy's Harmon Field, it appeared as if the hill ahead may be too hard to climb for the Jefferson County Jaguars in Great Eastern Football Association action.
But the home team gave itself a chance by scoring three times in the final quarter while keeping the visitors off the board.
The late comeback effort came up just short, though, as the Jags failed to convert on what would have been a game-tying two-point try after scoring a touchdown with 1:12 remaining in regulation.
The last gasp for the Jags came on an onside kick try that ensued, but the Tomahawks fell safely on top of it, then kneeled out the clock to secure a 34-32 win.