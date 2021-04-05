PUNXSUTAWNEY — Opening day can teach a team a lot about itself, and on Monday, the Punxsy softball team learned plenty in its first game of the season against Indiana.
Things didn’t go as planned for the Lady Chucks, who were defeated 14-4, but one thing they were finally able to learn was what sorts of things they need to work on as the season gets underway.
“I told the girls after the game that we certainly have some things we need to work on, especially on the defensive side of things,” head coach Alan Pifer said. “One bright spot, though, was that the hitting was actually a little bit better than I thought it’d be.
"We had a few balls stung pretty hard off a girl who can really pitch. We made some mistakes defensively, though, and our pitchers were missing some spots, and when we did miss, it hurt us. But I told the girls not to beat themselves up and to look at the bright spots, because we did have some of those.”
Indiana struck first — with Sara Zimmerman tripling and scoring on an error before the second hitter even came to the plate — and opened up a 4-0 lead before Punxsy’s bats came to life and cut it to 4-2 in the third. The visitors added five in the fourth, though, and never looked back to cruise to the victory.
The Lady Chucks (0-1) won’t have to wait long at all to have an opportunity to redeem themselves, as they’ll play host to Ligonier Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday.